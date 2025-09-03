Massimo Lusardi to Open New Restaurant at Former Mighty Quinn’s Space

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Restaurateur Massimo Lusardi (of In Tune Hospitality) is planning to open a new restaurant in the space which was until recently home to Mighty Quinn’s, the barbecue joint which said farewell in August after a decade-long run.
The currently-unnamed restaurant will be opening at 1492 Second Avenue (between 77th and 78th streets)—the block where Lusardi grew up and also owns Uva, Uva Next Door, Key & Heels, and Nightly’s, his most recent project, which replaced Quality Eats on the corner of 78th Street in October 2024. His father also opened Lusardi’s (1494 Second Ave) in 1982.
On Tuesday evening, Lusardi and his attorney met virtually with Community Board 8 to discuss his liquor license application, which received unanimous approval from the board.
The forthcoming restaurant will have 17 tables accommodating 50 diners, as well as 15 bar seats. It was also indicated that the space would only undergo minor aesthetic changes (as opposed to structural changes).
We’ve reached out to In Tune Hospitality for additional details and we’ll provide updates once we know more.
Per an Untapped New York profile published earlier this year, brothers Mauro and Luigi Lusardi arrived to NYC in 1971 and “began as busboys and dishwashers, gradually working their way up to waiters before taking the plunge into ownership. Today, the brothers preside over an astonishing culinary empire: five family-owned restaurants on one side of Second Avenue between 77th and 78th streets.”
