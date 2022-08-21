New Espresso and Wine Bar Opening on Lex

Caffè Aronne, an espresso and wine bar with locations in the West Village, Hamptons, Sarasota and Tampa, recently shared an image of its next-to-open location on the Upper East Side, which is setting up shop at 976A Lexington Ave, between 71st and 72nd streets (right next to Shari Tata, a women’s clothing store which recently opened as well).
The coffee beans are imported from all over the world, the website states, highlighting its beans from Italy, France and Brazil, and the beverage options are straightforward (8 options) but well-liked. These include an apple cider, hot chocolate and pumpkin spice latte.
Caffè Aronne offers a handful of Italian craft beers, and the wine list includes whites, reds, ports and rosés from all over: Israel, Long Island’s North Fork, France, Argentina, Lebanon, Italy, California, Spain and Portugal.
As far as food goes, it’s mostly a selection of cheeses; there are also a number of appetizers and small plates like Mediterranean Olives, Turkish Apricots and a Caprese Croissant.
Caffè Aronne uses a Piaggio Ape (a three-wheeled vehicle created in 1948 as an extension of the Italian brand’s Vespa) as a mobile espresso bar. “What does this mean? We can serve you coffee in any nook and cranny of New York. Whether you’re on on the 75th floor or down an alleyway in Brooklyn, we can make it to you.” The vintage vehicle can also be rented for private events.
We’ve reached out to Caffè Aronne to find out when it’s expected to open. Learn more at caffearonne.com.