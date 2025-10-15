New Food & Drink: Farina on 2nd, Charlotte Cafe, El Taco

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Two new spots have opened; one is about to (and may be open by the time you read this).
Farina on 2nd just opened its doors at 254 East 89th Street (just off the corner of Second Avenue). The space was previously home to Kafe Neo (which just opened back in 2022), and the new spot appears to be from the same owners (if you check out the old logo still displayed on their Threads page). “The lights are officially on, the pasta won’t stop rolling, and the Upper East Side finally has a little more sauce in its life,” Farina posted on Instagram this week. “FARINA is here and open!” The homemade pasta spot has positive reviews so far, with ten 5-star reviews praising the freshness of their ingredients, large portion sizes and reasonable pricing.
AdvertisementThe owner of Charlotte Cafe told Patch they’ll be opening their newest location this week at 1158 Second Avenue (at the corner of 61st Street). This will be the coffee shop’s third location, adding to its outposts on the Upper West Side and in Kips Bay. The “100% Employee-Owned European Style Cafe” offers coffee, espresso drinks and pastries; here’s the full beverage list.
El Taco just opened at 1452 Second Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets). The new spot is a joint venture between the owner’s of Iggy’s (next door) and Ella’s Cafe (at 1465 Second Avenue). “Our chefs, with over 20 years of experience, meticulously crafted a menu inspired by their hometowns in Puebla, ensuring the highest quality in every dish,” the website reads. Stay tuned as we’ll be posting a full review of El Taco this week.
