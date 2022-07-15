New and Coming Soon: The Bodie Co, Kafe Neo, AMRM Boutique, Yorkville Biscuits & Bath

Kafe Neo, a new coffee place, recently opened at 254 East 89th Street, between Second and Third avenues. We heard about this from @uesthings, who got an iced dulce de leche latte which was “fabulous but $8.” The popular Instagrammer also points out that the folks behind Kafe Neo are the owners of Midnight Express Diner at 1715 Second Ave, at East 89th Street. Kafe Neo has positive reviews so far — though there are only three of them, as of writing — with early patrons saying nice things about both its coffee and pastries.
The Bodie Co — which offers a range of non-surgical treatments performed by a team of medical aestheticians — will be opening on August 1 at 127 East 59th Street (on the building’s third floor). Most services are for aesthetic improvements (skin tightening and contouring, acne reduction, laser hair removal, etc), but The Bodie Co also provides a number of athletic and sports recovery treatments.
AMRM Gallery, located at 13 East 69th Street between Fifth and Madison aveues, has opened a boutique right next door. AMRM Boutique “… is dedicated to showcasing designer products from select global artists, featuring their renowned original masterpieces,” reads the boutique’s online store. A recent Instagram post shows some of the new shop’s pillowcases and t-shirts.
Yorkville Biscuits & Bath will open soon at 254 East 94th Street, between Second and Third avenues. Biscuits & Bath — which has eleven locations, including one at 1535 First Ave between 80th and 81st streets — self-describes as “the only full service dog care provider in NYC.” Services include doggy day care, dog walking, overnight stays, grooming, training, veterinary care and more.
ALSO: Today (July 15) marks the first day of Daiso’s grand opening on East 57th Street!