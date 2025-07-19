Home
Restaurant Week Reservations Open: Here are the 39 Upper East Side Participants

July 19, 2025 Food & Drink No Comments

c/o NYC Tourism

Reservations are now open for NYC Restaurant Week’s summer 2025 session, which will run from July 21 through August 17. The twice-yearly event lets New Yorkers try some of the most in-demand eateries throughout the five boroughs at majorly discounted rates; participating restaurants offer two-course lunches and three-course dinners for just $30, $45 or $60.

As of writing, there are 609 total participants, with 506 in Manhattan and 39 on the Upper East Side (compared to just 26 this past winter).

There are also 33 participating restaurants on the Upper West Side.

Restaurant Week menus are available Monday-Friday, with some restaurants offering the menu on Saturdays as well. Deals vary, so be sure to check each menu.

Here is the list of UES participants (click each link for details and menus):

Mission Ceviche

JoJo

Uva Next Door

Altesi Ristorante

Café Boulud

Felice 64

Anassa Taverna

Perrine

Dowling’s at The Carlyle

Altamirano’s Italian Ristorante

Masseria East

La Voglia

David Burke Tavern

Cafe D’Alsace

Armani/Ristorante New York

Amali

Blue Mezze Bar

Jacques Brasserie

Chez Nick

Oda House

Tha Phraya

BLT Prime

Maya

Felice 83

A La Turka

Treadwell Park

Il Carino

T Bar

Amaranth

Table d’Hote

María Mulata

Catch n’ Chop

Conmigo

La Pecora Bianca

Yefsi Estiatorio

Tinos

Korali Estiatorio

Sojourn Social

Supper Club by Le Petit Parisien

NYC Restaurant Week originated in 1992 as a one-time event to revive the city’s dining industry, featuring 95 restaurants in its first run. Following early success, the event became an annual affair and expanded to become biannual in 2002, taking place during both summer and winter. Over the years, the event has evolved to attract millions of locals and tourists alike, all seeking a taste of fine dining at an affordable price.

To see the full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

