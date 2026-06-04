Popular NJ Bakery To Open in Former Julien Boulangerie Space on York Ave

A bakery and café with a loyal following just across the Hudson is getting ready to open its first New York City outpost in the neighborhood, promising the same fresh-baked pastries, cakes, and coffee that built its name.
Advertisementdän Bakery & Cafe announced on Instagram that it’s heading to 1431 York Avenue between 75th and 76th streets (previously home to one of Julien Boulangerie’s former locations), describing the move as something it had been quietly working on for a while. A representative from the shop tells East Side Feed their estimated opening date is in early July.
The bakery currently operates out of Morristown, New Jersey, where it bills itself as a European-style spot built around slow fermentation and small-batch baking. Its name comes from the Kazakh word for “seed,” a nod to the idea that good baking starts long before anything reaches the oven.
The Morristown menu leans on honey cake, Napoleon, and tiramisu among its best sellers, alongside croissants, cookies, beef samsa, and other savories. The café side rounds things out with breakfast, sandwiches, salads, soups, and a full coffee and tea lineup, from matcha lattes to classic espresso drinks.
AdvertisementThe new shop is the latest bakery to move into a former Julien Boulangerie storefront. The French chain, which racked up multiple “Best Croissant in New York” honors during its short run, abruptly shut down all of its shops earlier this year — its original Park Slope bakery along with the three Upper East Side locations it had added since 2021, on York Avenue, Third Avenue, and Madison Avenue.
Two of those former UES spaces are already drawing replacements. The Third Avenue location, at 1247 Third Avenue, was replaced by Le Fournil, an East Village bakery, earlier this year, and now the York Avenue spot is set to become dän. The chain’s first UES outpost, at 1375 Madison Avenue, still appears to be up for grabs — leaving open the possibility that a third bakery could eventually fill that space, too.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!