Julien Boulangerie Abruptly Closes All Locations

It appears that all locations of Julien Boulangerie — including its three Upper East Side bakeries — have abruptly closed.
We first heard the news from a February 4 Instagram post by @parkslopeliving, which reported that owner Julien Khalaf confirmed the shutdown and described it as a difficult decision. Khalaf is expected to share a statement on the bakery’s own social media channels in the coming days.
AdvertisementEast Side Feed has attempted to contact Julien Boulangerie for confirmation and comment. We reached out via Instagram and called all four shops, but the phone numbers were disconnected or out of service. The company’s website is also currently offline.
Julien Boulangerie expanded rapidly after launching its first shop in Park Slope toward the end of 2020. The bakery opened its first Upper East Side location in 2021 at 1375 Madison Avenue and went on to add two more neighborhood outposts at 1431 York Avenue and 1247 Third Avenue. Known for its French pastries, breads, and sandwiches, the bakery quickly developed a loyal following, earning multiple “Best Croissant in New York” honors, including a 2025 People’s Choice award and recognition for its Paris-Brest.
A person identifying as a former employee at the Park Slope location shared an emotional message on Reddit about the sudden closure, writing that they were “INSANELY heartbroken” not to have had the chance to say goodbye to regular customers. The post described the shop as a place where staff bonded with neighborhood families over years, watching children grow up and celebrating personal milestones alongside their customers.
The sudden shutdown marks a surprising end for a bakery that had become a familiar presence on the Upper East Side in just a few years. East Side Feed will update this story if Julien Khalaf or representatives for the business share additional details about the closures.
