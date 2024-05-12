Rosa’s Pizza Opens on Madison Avenue

There’s a new spot to grab a slice in Carnegie Hill. Rosa’s Pizza opened this past week at 1289 Madison Avenue (between 91st and 92nd streets), and it was pretty busy when we stopped by on Saturday. The space, below Fred Astaire Dance Studio, was occupied by Marco Polo Pizza Café until recently.
The manager tells us they have two other locations – one in Queens and another on 27th and Third Ave – though there appear to be “Rosa’s Pizzas” all over the place, including this one, a Brooklyn pizza place with a logo that looks almost identical to the one which appears at the new UES spot.
In any event, this is a pretty typical pizza counter offering many of the usual slices. Plain slices are priced at $3.50 and specialty slices like Sicilian start at $4.50. There are many to choose from, including veggie, baked ziti, buffalo, barbecue chicken and more.
The menu also includes appetizers like mozzarella sticks ($6) and garlic knots ($8); rolls and calzones ($10); entrees including eggplant and chicken parm, chicken marsala and chicken Francese ($15–$23); and a selection of heroes ($12–$14). They also have a catering menu, with half and full trays of baked ziti, lasagna and more ($45–$55 for half trays, $85–$100 for full). Please note: these prices are for cash purchases. They charge a bit more for those paying with a credit card (not a huge surcharge).
One customer told East Side Feed that the pizza was a great snack with “delicious crust with just enough crunch.”
You can order Rosa’s Pizza by calling the store at 212-427-3777. A sign on the door says they’ll soon be available on Seamless and Grubhub.
In other food news:
The owners of Bilao, a Filipino restaurant that closed earlier this year, have announced that they will soon be opening Sugba, another Filipino restaurant, at 1425 York Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets). They had previously mentioned that they were working on a new restaurant.
Tha Phraya, a Thai restaurant which had its grand opening in late March at 1553 Second Avenue (between 80th and 81st streets), just got a nice feature written up in Eater. While the review wasn’t one-hundred percent positive, the new UES eatery got special shout outs for its interior design and unique dishes, including its ice cream mor fai, which is described on the menu as “three flavors of ice cream in a hot pot.”
