Two More Restaurants Announce Abrupt Closures

January 5, 2024 Food & Drink 1 Comment
aperitivo and bilao close doors

Aperitivo / Bilao

After reporting the sudden closure of Under The Bridge earlier this week, two more restaurants have taken to Instagram to tell their patrons they’re shutting their doors for good.

On Wednesday, Aperitivo posted a short and sweet message headlined with the word “CLOSED,” referencing the end of the Italian restaurant and pizza bar’s run at 14 East 60th Street. “Thank you for years of shared moments. Today, we close this chapter with gratitude and fond memories. As we close the doors, we extend sincere thanks for the joy and warmth you brought into our restaurant.” Aperitivo opened a little over two years ago and participated in NYC Restaurant Week last summer.

 

A post shared by Aperitivo NYC (@aperitivo_nyc)

Bilao, a Filipino restaurant at 1437 First Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets), broke the news on Friday, while adding a positive twist at the end of its announcement. “Bilao Filipino Cuisine, will cease operation and will be permanently closed in its current location effective today. We want to thank you for your patronage and for all the support you had given Bilao over the past 3 years,” the restaurant shared on Instagram. “May we also take this opportunity to announce that one of the owners of Bilao, will be opening a new Filipino restaurant next block – details to follow.”

 

A post shared by BILAO NYC (@bilaonyc)


  1. Tim Borchers January 5, 2024

    Old Stove Tavern on First at 59th seems to have shifted to an event space, they took down their menus and hours, and put up new signs.

    Reply

