Six New Upper East Side Restaurants

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Wainwright’s Tavern is now open at 1278 Third Avenue (between 73rd and 74th streets), which was previously home to Seamore’s. Jay Wainwright, the new restaurant’s owner (and a former Seamore’s co-owner), “has turned it into a comfortable neighborhood hangout,” according to the New York Times, which listed it first in its April 21 “Off The Menu” roundup. “Red leather banquettes and walls covered with vintage New York photos and cartoons set the tone for a predictable menu of roast chicken, a cheeseburger and vintage touches like oysters Rockefeller and lobster Newburg.”
AdvertisementCrêpes Choupette has opened a new location right outside of AOC East at 1590 First Avenue (between 82nd and 83rd streets). It’s an outdoor crepe stand; “a simple window centered on what we love most:Crêpes made fresh in front of you.
Ed’s Elbow Room, the bar next door to Heidi’s House at 308 East 78th Street, has reopened, the two-sided eatery announced on Instagram Friday. “Our construction is complete, come check out your shined up UES local gem.” Earlier this year, Heidi’s House reopened after the city’s Health Department forced its closure. Read all about that here.
Oyishi Sushi recently opened at 172 East 91st Street (between Third and Lexington avenues). “We’re proud to serve neighborhoods like Carnegie Hill with favorites like California Roll and Takuan Toro Roll, all made with quality ingredients,” their website states. They have another location at 230 East 80th Street (we wrote about it here).
Bar Andiamo soft-opened at 1705 First Avenue (between East 88th and 89th streets) on April 22, with its grand-opening slated for April 29. As we reported earlier this year, Bar Andiamo is a rebrand (under new ownership) of Stella & Fly, the space’s previous occupant.
Sushi Counter opened earlier this month at 1310 First Avenue (between 70th and 71st streets). A small takeout spot serving “aussie-style hand rolls” that are “100% gluten free,” this is Sushi Counter’s fourth location, adding to its outposts in the East and West Village and in Williamsburg.
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