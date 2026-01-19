Stella & Fly Says Goodbye as Bar Andiamo Prepares to Take Over Upper East Side Space

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Stella & Fly has officially confirmed that it will be transitioning to new ownership before the end of the month, marking the final chapter for the coffee, wine and cocktail bar at 1705 First Avenue (between East 88th and 89th streets) ahead of its previously announced rebrand to Bar Andiamo.
In an emotional Instagram post shared on Monday, owner Kassandra announced the change, thanking the Upper East Side community for supporting the business during her short run as owner. (The business first opened in 2018.)
“With an incredibly heavy heart, I want to share that Stella & Fly will be transitioning to new ownership this month,” she wrote. “While our time together was short, the impact it had on my heart will stay with me forever.”
Kassandra reflected on hosting neighborhood events and community initiatives during her tenure, including adoption events, coat drives and beauty bag donations for women experiencing homelessness. She also noted that as a Navy spouse, frequent moves have been part of her journey — even when the goodbyes are difficult.
“This chapter may be closing, but the memories — and the gratitude — will always remain,” she added.
As East Side Feed previously reported, the space is set to reopen as Bar Andiamo under new owner Jason Vincze, who recently addressed the community in a separate post on the same Instagram account, confirming that the page will now be used for the upcoming concept (who website is andiamonyc.com).
“My name is Jason Vincze and I am the lucky gentleman taking over the space here at 1705 First,” Vincze wrote. “As sad as it is to sunset Stella and Fly, I am extremely excited to get Andiamo off the ground and can only aspire to create what Kassandra has been able to accomplish here in the community.”
Vincze shared that Bar Andiamo is named after a Catalina 38 sailboat he lived on during his time in Los Angeles, saying he hopes the new bar will offer a “home-away-from-home” atmosphere for the neighborhood. While much of his previous career was spent in finance and corporate consulting, Vincze said he recently transitioned into hospitality, working as a sommelier and bartender in California over the past 18 months.
"Andiamo will be my first concept and will take a little time to get up and running," he wrote, adding that there will be a brief pause in activity at the location before reopening. He said the new bar plans to serve coffee, wine and cocktails, echoing what was previously shared with Community Board 8 earlier this month.
Vincze’s post received a positive reception from Stella & Fly’s patrons, many of whom also left heartfelt messages of appreciation for Kassandra.
No official reopening date has been announced yet, though Vincze said he hopes to welcome neighbors back soon “for a coffee, glass of wine, or martini.”
We’ll continue to monitor updates as Bar Andiamo prepares to take over the Upper East Side space.
