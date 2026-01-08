Stella & Fly to Become Bar Andiamo. Plus, a New Sushi Spot & Popular Coffee Shop

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Community Board 8 held its Street Life Committee meeting this week, and we learned about a new sushi spot, a bar rebrand, and a popular coffee shop opening.
AdvertisementFirst, we learned that Stella & Fly–located at 1705 First Avenue (between 88th and 89th streets)–will soon become Bar Andiamo. “It’s a rebrand,” a legal representative for the business told Community Board 8, stating that it will be the “same method of operation, same opening hours, same layout…similar theme, a coffee, wine and cocktail bar.” There were some concerns regarding the bar’s noise levels under previous ownership, but the applicant’s attorney assured the board that wouldn’t be an issue for the new owner, Jason Vincze, who East Side Feed briefly spoke with. Vincze is in the process of closing on the sale of the bar, which was actually purchased by another person late last year. There wasn’t a huge amount of information Vincze could provide us with, but he did tell us this will be his first bar. He’s currently in Los Angeles “working on some film stuff,” has lived on a sailboat, and is now excited to get back to the city.
We also learned that a new sushi restaurant will be opening at 1203 Second Avenue (between 63rd and 64th streets). The owner, who is applying for a wine, beer and cider license, said that wine will be for “pairing only,” and that there will be no “crazy music.” The business, whose name is currently TBD, will be taking over the Regency Cleaners space (as shown in this listing brochure).
Fellini Coffee, which we were initially told would be opening on 84th and Lexington Avenue, will actually be taking over the space at 1335 Lexington Avenue (between 88th and 89th streets). The previous occupant at this space was Jack’s Stir Brew. Founded in the West Village in 2003, the brand has continued to grow its New York footprint, with more recent openings on the Upper West Side and in the Meatpacking District. Fan favorites include the “Dolce Vita,” a $7 caramel latte inspired by Federico Fellini’s classic film, and the “Tiramisu Latte,” an $11 espresso-based drink blending mascarpone and cocoa to evoke the beloved Italian dessert. We have reached out to the company to confirm the address of the upcoming location, as well as its anticipated opening timeline.