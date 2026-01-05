Business Openings: Pure Barre, Upper East Side Tan, Fellini Coffee, Club Pilates, Casita of Brooklyn

Make sure to sign up for our free email newsletter for more UES openings.
Pure Barre is opening a new location at 1728 First Avenue (between 89th and 90th streets), the fitness studio announced in an Instagram late last month. They’re aiming to open in the spring; this will be Pure Barre’s fourth Upper East Side location. “Immerse yourself in the Pure Barre Experience and explore the benefits of our low-impact, high-intensity workout,” the business’ website states. “Target every major muscle group in 50 minutes or less in a safe, low-impact manner through controlled, purposeful movements.”
AdvertisementUpper East Side Tan is opening a new location at 1726 Second Avenue (between 89th and 90th streets) on Wednesday, January 7. The UV and spray tanning salon has additional locations at 231 East 58th Street and 149 East 72nd Street, along with an outpost in Miami.
Fellini Coffee is opening a new location on 84th and Lexington Avenue, which will be the coffee shop’s sixth in NYC (they’re all in Manhattan). The brand was born in the West Village in 2003, most recently expanding with new outposts on the Upper West Side and in the Meatpacking District. Signature items include the “Dolce Vita,” a $7 caramel latte named after Italian director Federico Fellini’s most famous film, and a “Tiramisu Latte,” an $11 drink made with mascarpone, cocoa and espresso to replicate the iconic Italian dessert. We’ve asked them to confirm the exact address of their forthcoming location, and for a target opening date.
Club Pilates is opening soon at 1487 First Avenue (at East 78th Street). They also have locations at 1181 Second Avenue (at East 62nd Street) and 1715 First Avenue (at East 89th Street). The studio offers “Reformer-based, full body Pilates workouts designed to increase mobility, balance, and strength,” according to its website.
AdvertisementCasita of Brooklyn is opening a location at 300 East 86th Street (near Second Avenue), the BK-based, “Latin & Greek inspired” coffee shop announced in an Instagram post last week, stating that they’re opening by the end of the month. This will be their fourth location and first in Manhattan. Here’s their menu.
Finally, “A-Z Corp – Bagels & Coffee” has leased a space at 1748 Second Avenue (corner of 91st Street), according to @TradedNY. We don’t have additional info about the business, but the space was previously home to Dawa 91, and the asking rent for the space was $19,000, according to the @TradedNY post.
