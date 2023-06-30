New Omakase Spot Offers 15-Piece Dinner for $68, But You’ll Have to Leave After an Hour

Sushi W is now open at 1513 Lexington Avenue, between 98th and 99th streets. This is its second location. The former tenant at this space was a nail and beauty salon.
The omakase sushi bar got its start towards the end of 2021 when it opened up shop at 2673 Broadway, between West 101st and 102nd streets. That location has become quite popular, earning a score of 4.9 stars on Google.
Sushi W offers $38 (lunch only), $53 and $68 menus, which respectively come with 10, 12 and 15 nigiri pieces. All meals also come with two hand rolls, and they have a no tipping policy, so these prices reflect the totals.
The affordability comes with a one-hour dining limit, as best described by the restaurant itself: “Affordable Omakase sushi bar offering 1-hour Omakase-style courses.” The owners add, “We are working to revolutionize the way people experience and enjoy authentic Omakase-style sushi in an affordable manner.”
Lunch reservations can be made for 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., with five dinner slots on the hour from 5-9 p.m. Each time slot is limited to six seats.
The UES outpost is batting one-thousand so far, with all five Google reviewers dropping 5-star ratings. The only negative comment comes from someone who felt like the experience was a bit rushed.
Here’s a brief Instagram video from a recent diner.
About a week ago, Serafina Hospitality Group opened Tokugawa, a new omakase restaurant on 79th and Madison Avenue.