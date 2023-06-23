Tokugawa, a New Sushi and Omakase Spot on Madison Ave

Tokugawa celebrated its opening day on Thursday, June 22. Located at 1022 Madison Avenue on the corner of East 79th Street, Tokugawa is led by sushi master Kazuo Yoshida and part of Serafina Hospitality Group’s growing empire. (The new spot also shares its address with Serafina Fabulous Pizza.)
“With over three decades of experience in the art of sushi-making, Kazuo has honed his skills to perfection,” touts the Tokugawa website. It all began at the Nagasaki Fish Market in Japan where Kazuo became captivated by the elements of his home country’s food art. He went on to pursue his passion, training under esteemed sushi masters around Japan. “What truly sets Kazuo apart is his unparalleled ability to engage and connect with his guests. When you sit at his sushi bar in Tokugawa, you are not just a customer; you become part of a unique experience that transcends the boundaries of traditional dining.” They also say he’s got a smile that lights up the room, along with a magnetic personality.
Tokugawa’s menu has options across high and low price points. For appetizers, there’s Edamame, Miso Soup and Green Salad, all $14 and under. On the high end is the Spanish Mackerel with yuzu, wasabi tobiko and Oserta gold caviar for $45. The red snapper crudo with tomato salsa comes in at $28, and the crispy rice with tuna, spicy salmon, tomato, tuna and karasumi will cost you $45.
Tokugawa has regular sushi rolls priced between $14-$18 with options like tuna (or salmon) avocado, yellowtail scallion, spicy tuna (or salmon) and eel avocado. There’s even the humble avocado roll. You can also choose to order from their À la carte menu with sea urchin for $22, going down to Scottish salmon for $6. Vegetable rolls (avocado, cucumber and oshinko) are all $10.
The most expensive specialty roll on Tokugawa’s menu is its title Tokugawa roll for $95. It comes with toro, sashu beef, uni and Oserta Gold. Enjoy the tuna truffle sandwich with truffle and wasabi pea for $35 or the Futomaki with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, spinach, cooked shiitake mushroom, oshinko and tobiko for $55.
Thirsty for some sake? Order by the glass or bottle with Masumi Okuden going for $15 and $63, respectively. Their super-premium option is the Masumi Yumedono which comes only by the bottle and will run you $390. Party on.
The phrase omakase means “I leave it up to you.’ The menu features the Tokugawa omasake which is the chef’s choice of 10 pieces of nigiri and hand roll for $85.
Tokugawa’s ‘temporary hours’ are Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. (closed Sunday). To learn more, visit tokugawanyc.com or follow @tokugawanyc on Instagram.