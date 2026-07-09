Taco Mahal Has Officially Opened on the Upper East Side

There’s a new taco spot on Lexington Avenue, and it doesn’t look like any other in the neighborhood. The family-run fusion restaurant held its grand opening on July 2, and its menu swaps just about every taco-night staple you’d expect for something different.
AdvertisementTaco Mahal is exactly the mashup its name suggests: part Indian, part Latin American. The new outpost at 1109 Lexington Avenue, between East 77th and 78th streets, marks the concept’s third New York City location, moving into the storefront that previously housed Mighty Bowl.
If you’re expecting chips and salsa, think again. Per the Infatuation, the menu leads with papadum chips and cilantro-mint chutney in place of the usual starters. The tacos themselves come folded into naan or roti rather than tortillas, and the fillings pull from an Indian kitchen. Beyond the tacos, there’s biryani, paneer tikka masala, and a lineup of Indian staples reimagined through a Latin lens — a format that gives the menu plenty of range for both a quick lunch and a sit-down dinner.
The concept comes from founder Danikkah Josan, who blends her Indian culinary roots with her Latina heritage under a banner she calls “LAT-INDIA.” Josan built the brand with restaurateur and creative director Eddie Larios, opening the original West Village shop in 2016 and adding a Hell’s Kitchen location in 2021. The Upper East Side location extends that run further uptown, bringing the team’s cross-cultural cooking to a stretch of Lexington Avenue that sees plenty of foot traffic.
Taco Mahal signed its lease for the space late last year, and the neighborhood now has its own reason to skip the salsa.
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