This UES French Bakery Turned Into a Restaurant at Night. Both Just Closed.

One Upper East Side storefront has spent the past few years running two businesses out of the same room. Sandwiches and pastries over the counter in the morning, a seated French dinner with a seasonal menu after 5:30 p.m. Both are now finished.
AdvertisementLe Petit Parisien has closed its shop at 355 East 78th Street, between First and Second avenues, taking Supper Club by Le Petit Parisien down with it. A printed notice went up in the window thanking customers and telling them that “we are closing, but the beautiful memories remain,” signed by the LPP team. The bakery had been there since 2022, when it took over the Maison Bangkok space. Supper Club, the evening operation billed as a French restaurant with a rotating seasonal menu, ran Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m.
We asked the owners what prompted the closure and didn’t hear back by press time.
Neighbors who spotted the notice turned it into a small referendum on the r/uppereastside subreddit, and the split fell along a clear line. People who loved the place were almost always talking about dinner. One called it intimate, with good food and great service. Another said they’d never gone in for sandwiches during the day but found the evenings lovely, and called the closure a big loss. A third said the kitchen slipped after a chef left, and that it often shut down well before the posted closing time.
The complaints, which drew considerably more upvotes, were almost always about the daytime prices. One commenter said a ham baguette and a coffee ran past $20, which made “decent enough” a hard sell for a return trip. Another said a $7 cup of tea, brewed from a tea bag, ended their visits for good. A third argued you could buy ingredients at the market around the corner and build three sandwiches for the same price.
The sandwiches are the draw in theory, and they’re not cheap. They’re built on baguettes made with flour brought in from France, mostly running $12 to $16, with fillings like bone-in cooked ham, 16-month cured ham, duck rillettes and cornichons. A few climb well past that, including the $35 Louis XIV with foie gras and fig confit and the $32.50 Les Versailles with smoked salmon and royal Siberian caviar.
AdvertisementOther commenters skipped the food question entirely and blamed the address, calling it a tough stretch where nothing seems to hold on for long.
The chain’s other Upper East Side outpost isn’t going anywhere. Le Petit Parisien confirmed to East Side Feed that 1035 Third Avenue, between 61st and 62nd streets, is staying open. That shop opened in March 2025.
The company started in the East Village in 2015 at 32 East 7th Street, near Astor Place, taking its name from the French newspaper that ran from 1876 to 1944. With 78th Street gone, three shops remain: the original downtown location, one in Harlem on Malcolm X Boulevard, and Third Avenue. As of publication, the company’s website still listed East 78th Street among its locations.
This isn’t the first time the chain has pulled back uptown. Its Upper West Side shop closed in August 2024 after just over a year in business, with an employee telling iLovetheUpperWestSide.com that the rent had doubled.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!