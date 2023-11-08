UES Coffee Shop Employees Quit Over Owner’s Support for Israel; Community Rallies Around Business

Two employees of Caffé Aronne quit their jobs on Tuesday after the coffee shop’s Israeli owner tried to talk to them about their ‘Free Palestine’ pins.
The owner, 25-year-old Aaron Dahan – who opened the store less than a year ago at 976A Lexington Ave. between 71st and 72nd streets – almost had to close for the day, as he’s now lost five baristas since October 7. The fallout began when he put an Israeli flag and ‘missing hostage’ posters in the storefront’s window.
“Our staff was young. They think they know everything, liberal, college-educated,” Dahan told the NY Post. “They think we’re supporting genocide, we’re supporting colonialism. They know the keywords but they don’t really know what they mean.”
But Tuesday’s walkout quickly led to a giant wave of support when the situation was documented on social media.
“Aaron Dahan’s Caffe Arrone supports the people of Israel in their time of need,” wrote Morton Williams Supermarkets co-owner Avi Kaner on X, the platform previously known as Twitter. “His baristas all quit as a result (need names to make sure we never hire them). Word got out and now lines of people around the block to support him.”
Aaron Dahan’s Caffe Arrone supports the people of Israel 🇮🇱 in their time of need. His baristas all quit as a result (need names to make sure we never hire them). Word got out and now lines of people around the block to support him. Lexington and 71st Street. עם ישראל חי. pic.twitter.com/Vgjn1gdZUl
— Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) November 7, 2023
Since the baristas starting leaving, Aaron’s mother Peggy has been helping him run the store – along with family, friends and volunteers, ABC7NY reports. The publication added that the former staffers took issue with the ‘kidnapped’ posters in the store’s window.
The espresso and wine bar has locations in the West Village, Hamptons, Sarasota and Tampa, with its UES location being its newest. Dahan began publicly sharing his support for Israel soon after the attacks of Oct. 7.
