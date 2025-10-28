76-Year-Old Man Robbed, Shoved To Ground in Middle of Day

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about a robbery which took place this week. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
According to the report, the incident occurred on Monday at about 1:25 p.m., when a 76-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of 99th and Second Avenue. Police say “two unidentified males approached him from behind and began to remove cash from his pockets. One of the individuals then pushed the victim to the ground before fleeing” east on 99th Street. EMS responded and treated the victim on scene for minor injuries.
AdvertisementPolice describe the first suspect as a male with a light complexion and a slim build, adding that he was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a picture of the Joker, red pajama pants, and blue and white sneakers.
Police describe the second suspect as a male with a slim build, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers.
This incident follows a recent report of a senior citizen being assaulted in broad daylight on East 86th Street, with several attacks against seniors happening in September as well.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
