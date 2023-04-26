Christopher Fox Indicted For Possessing, Manufacturing Ghost Guns & Narcotics at Upper East Side Apartment

Christopher Fox, the 30-year-old brother of actress Julia Fox who was arrested in March following a police raid of his Upper East Side apartment, has now been indicted on a slew of ghost gun and narcotics charges.
On Wednesday, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg announced Fox’s indictment “for possessing thousands of dollars in equipment to manufacture 3D-printed ghost guns, chemicals to produce narcotics, and controlled substances in his Upper East Side apartment” at 200 East 84th Street.
According to court documents and statements made on the record, Fox purchased at least 190 items worth almost $7,600 to assemble firearms and print 3D weapons between March 30, 2018 and December 17, 2022.
At the time of his arrest on March 8, investigators searching his apartment found more than ten 3D-printed gun parts, multiple rounds of ammunition, three 3D printers and multiple blueprints for printing assault weapon-style rifles.
Beginning in August 2019, Fox also purchased over $7,000 worth of drug paraphernalia and chemicals including chloroform, nitric acid, ethanol, ammonium hydroxide, hydrochloric acid, and potassium nitrate.
He also purchased six pounds of microcrystalline cellulose, used for pressing tablets, and 3.5 pounds of lactose monohydrate, commonly used to manufacture pills.
The investigators also found various narcotics throughout Fox’s apartment: fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, buprenorphine, amphetamine, and methadone.
Fox is facing multiple counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Manufacturing Any Machine (Gun or Assault Weapon), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition.
