Julia Fox’s Brother Arrested Following Raid of UES Apartment

Christopher Fox – the reclusive 30-year-old brother of actress Julia Fox, who was grew up in Yorkville – was arrested Wednesday morning following an NYPD raid of his Upper East Side apartment.
The NYPD’s Major Case Field Intelligence Team executed a search warrant at 200 East 84th Street in connection to a long-term investigation into ghost guns and narcotics.
Officers seized several ghost gun parts as well as equipment for pressing narcotics pills. Team members also discovered materials typically used as components in explosives, including pressure cookers and various chemicals, which can also be used for manufacturing narcotics.
Upon finding those items, the Ghost Gun Team immediately called in additional resources to help investigate and seize the items. The found chemicals were deemed non-hazardous.
Fox’s father was also taken into custody but not charged.
A full investigation is ongoing, but at this time, the matter is believed to be contained with no apparent nexus to terrorism.
“The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns,” a police spokesperson wrote in a statement to East Side Feed.
Late last year, an Upper East Side dad was arrested on ghost gun charges after texting a photo of his seven-year-old son toting two of his homemade weapons.
So when will Julia be arrested for solicitation?