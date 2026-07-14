Ex-Boyfriend Who Killed Young Mother Pushing Stroller on Upper East Side Sentenced to 25 Years to Life

The man who executed 20-year-old Azsia Johnson in front of their infant daughter as she pushed the baby’s stroller up East 95th Street will spend at least the next 25 years in state prison.
AdvertisementIsaac Argro, 26, has been sentenced to 25 years to life, nearly four years to the day after he shot Johnson point-blank in the head on a residential block between Lexington and Third avenues. A New York State Supreme Court jury convicted him in May of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, returning the verdict within two hours of beginning deliberations.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Johnson had left an abusive relationship and was rebuilding her life when Argro killed her. “While today’s prison sentence is a just resolution, there is nothing that can bring back Ms. Johnson,” Bragg said, adding that his thoughts were with a family that had spent the entire prosecution keeping her memory alive.
Prosecutors said Argro talked Johnson into meeting him on the evening of June 29, 2022, on the pretense that he was bringing supplies for their three-month-old. Wary enough to leave a trail, Johnson texted a family member the exact location of the meeting and a description of what Argro was wearing — details that later matched what 911 callers reported.
Argro turned up with nothing for the baby. He was dressed in black with a ski mask pulled over his face, and he shot Johnson at close range as she pushed the stroller uphill, then fled and dumped his clothing. The infant was not hurt.
AdvertisementIn the hours afterward, Argro called Johnson’s family to ask where his daughter was. He also threatened another person who knew Johnson, telling them they were “next.”
He was arrested two days later in Brooklyn and had been held without bail since.
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