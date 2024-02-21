Juice Bar Stabber Gets 12 Year Prison Sentence

The woman who stabbed an Upper East Side juice bar employee last year has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Manhattan D.A. Bragg announced Wednesday.
The attack took place on April 12, 2023 at about 8:30 p.m. when Cha’la Jamison, now 24 but 23 at the time, repeatedly stabbed 39-year-old Luis Vasquez, an employee of Juice Island at 1025 Third Avenue (between 60th and 61st streets).
A couple hours before the stabbing, Jamison entered the store and ordered a drink, but when her payment was declined and he told her she didn’t have enough, she got upset and started throwing things and threatened him, saying she’d be back. This was after he told her to just take the drink so he could deal with other customers.
Jamison did in fact return, and surveillance cameras caught her stabbing Vasquez in the hand, arm, neck and head. “The employee required stitches to close several of his wounds, and later required surgical treatment for his hand injury. He still suffers from limited mobility and feeling to his hand,” according to the District Attorney’s report.
Jamison, who resided nearby at 166 East 56th Street, was arrested five days later “after attempting to flee her apartment with a green bag, via the fire escape, when officers arrived. Officers recovered the bag containing clothing and accessories she was seen wearing at the time of the incident, including a wig, a purse, and shoes that appeared to be stained with blood.”
In addition to the 12 years she’ll be serving, Jamison will be subject to 5 years of post-release supervision.
“Cha’la Jamison ferociously attacked and seriously injured a New Yorker who was just doing his job,” said District Attorney Bragg. “This attack has significantly impacted the victim, who continues to suffer physical pain and emotional trauma, and has been unable to work. I hope this sentence can offer some peace and comfort, despite the serious harm that occurred. I thank our prosecutors for working diligently to secure accountability in this case.”