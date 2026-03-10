Person of Interest in Custody After Pair Shoved Onto UES Subway Tracks; New Photos Released in Separate Assault Case

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The NYPD says a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with the subway platform attack that sent two people onto the tracks at an Upper East Side station over the weekend.
Officials told ABC 7 that the individual was picked up overnight in Brooklyn. His identity has not been released, and charges are still pending.
As East Side Feed reported on Sunday, the incident took place at around 11:30 a.m. on March 8 at the Lexington Avenue–63rd Street station, when a man shoved a 31-year-old and an 83-year-old onto the tracks of the southbound F/Q platform in what police described as an unprovoked attack. Good Samaritans pulled both victims off the tracks before a train arrived.
The older victim has since been identified by CBS News as Richard Williams, an Air Force veteran. His granddaughter, Samantha Loria, told the outlet that Williams suffered multiple fractures and bleeding on the brain after his head struck the tracks. He remains in critical condition.
The younger victim, John Rodriguez, spoke with ABC 7 on Monday about the harrowing experience. Rodriguez, who was on his way to work at the time, said he suffered injuries to his shoulder and neck and has since developed a fever. He told the outlet that the idea of riding the subway again fills him with dread.
On Monday, the NYPD had released surveillance photos of the suspect — shared on the department’s Instagram — and put up posters at the station. A $3,500 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest. According to the NYPD, there have been nine subway push incidents so far this year — up from three at this point last year.
New Photos in Separate UES Assault
Meanwhile, in a separate case, police have released additional surveillance photos of a suspect wanted for shoving a 65-year-old woman to the ground in front of 150 East 86th Street on the evening of March 3.
As we previously reported, the victim was walking between Lexington and Third avenues at around 6:20 p.m. when an unknown man approached and shoved her, causing her to fall and fracture her wrist. She was transported to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition. The suspect fled eastbound on East 86th Street.
Police describe the individual as a male with a dark complexion who was last seen wearing a multicolored jacket, a black hat, and dark-colored pants. The NYPD is asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward. Here are the new photos the NYPD released:
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.