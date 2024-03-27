fbpx
Upper East Side Dad Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison for Making Ghost Guns in Apartment

March 27, 2024 NYPD + FDNY 1 Comment
ues dad arrested ghost guns

c/o Manhattan District Attorney’s Office

An Upper East Side man who manufactured ghost guns at his apartment has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison followed by two-and-a-half years of post-release supervision.

Cory Davis first blew his cover in November 2022 after texting a photo of his 7-year-old son holding two firearms in a group chat. Someone on the chat provided the image to law enforcement.

Officers from the 19th Precinct then found Davis at his office (near his apartment) with two guns and ammo. A search of his apartment revealed 12 additional ghost guns, 400 rounds of ammunition and machinery to build the weapons. Davis, 41 at the time, was arrested and indicted shortly thereafter.

About a year later, Davis pleaded guilty to three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The original sentencing was supposed to take place on Feb. 21, but public records show that since his initial arrest, Davis’ court appearances have been rescheduled quite a few times.

Public records also show that Davis resided at a luxury building on East 61st Street and that he retained a private criminal defense attorney named Jeremy Saland, a former Assistant District Attorney in Manhattan who was also a “Municipal Prosecutor in Westchester County” for six years.


