Woman Who Struck Cop with Car Indicted: DA

The woman who hit a police officer with her car on the Upper East Side last month has been indicted on multiple assault charges, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Advertisement
The incident took place on Jan. 17 when 24-year-old Sahara Dula, a Brooklyn resident, drove her “black Lexus northbound in the southbound lanes of Park Avenue for approximately 10 blocks while under the influence of marijuana,” Manhattan D.A. Bragg’s office reports, adding that Dula swerved around cars until she reached East 71st Street where she was blocked by traffic.
A police officer – who was in the area because he was looking for suspects of an unrelated robbery – approached Dula’s car to tell her to get into the right lane. That’s when Dula accelerated and struck the officer, “causing him to roll up onto the hood of the car and fall to the ground.” He suffered a broken arm and leg and according to the D.A.’s office, has not been able to return to work.
Sahara was later arrested by another officer, at which point, according to the NYPD, she said she struck the officer because he wouldn’t get out of her way, and that it should serve as a “lesson to him, and hopefully he doesn’t want to be a cop anymore.” She’s also quoted as saying “F*ck these cops!”
Dula was charged Thursday in a New York State Supreme Court; her next court appearance is April 18.
As we previously reported, Dula attended New England College (in New Hampshire) as a “Criminal Justice & Communications Major” and hopes to “immerse [herself] in the world of Public Relations joining a company that specializes in crisis communication through traditional techniques and social media.” She also writes in her Linkedin bio that, “As a child I wanted to learn anything related to Criminal Justice, I was intrigued by the Criminal Justice system and their responses to tragic events.”
Advertisement
According to the NY Post, Dula was also arrested in March 2022 “for criminal mischief and cops alleged she destroyed property.”
“This defendant not only allegedly endangered the lives of countless people travelling on Park Avenue, but she deliberately sought to harm an NYPD officer,” said District Attorney Bragg. “We have no tolerance for this type of dangerous attack against police officers and we will continue to treat this matter with the seriousness that it deserves. I hope the officer who was injured has a full recovery and thank him for his service to keep New Yorkers safe.”