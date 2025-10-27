500 Passengers Evacuated After Train Runs Over Metal Object

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A 6 train struck a metal object just north of the subway station at 59th and Lexington Avenue on Monday morning, prompting the evacuation of about 500 passengers and causing significant service disruptions, Pix 11 News first reported.
AdvertisementThe incident occurred at approximately 9:40 a.m., with smoke billowing inside the train car after the train ran over the object. Passengers were transferred onto a rescue train and evacuated toward the 68th Street station. The train involved was removed from service for inspection.
As a result, multiple subway lines were temporarily rerouted. Downtown No. 5 trains ran along the No. 2 line from 149th Street–Grand Concourse to Nevins Street, and downtown No. 6 trains operated express from 125th Street to Grand Central–42nd Street. Uptown No. 6 trains made local stops from Grand Central–42nd Street to 125th Street as of about 11:45 a.m. The No. 4 line also experienced delays. For alternate service into Manhattan, the MTA recommended the N, Q, R or W trains, and riders traveling between Grand Central–42nd Street and 125th Street were advised to take the M101, M102 or M103 buses.
At the time of writing, the MTA had not confirmed whether full service had been restored or if all delays had cleared, but real-time alerts can be found here. The agency said it was inspecting the affected train and investigating how the metal object came to be on the tracks. No injuries were reported.
