A Familiar Upper East Side Stoop Gets a Bold New Fall Look

Kristi Hemric has once again transformed her Upper East Side townhouse stoop—and this time, fall came with a heavy dose of checks, stripes, and pumpkins.
Located at 241 East 78th Street between Second and Third avenues, Hemric’s stoop has become something of a neighborhood landmark. From Valentine’s hearts to sunflowers and even a LEGO collaboration, her seasonal displays regularly turn heads—and spark plenty of sidewalk selfies. The mom of four and content creator documents each transformation on her social media channels–her @stoopandthecity TikTok account has built a growing following since launching in 2024.
Now, with autumn approaching, Hemric has unveiled her latest setup: a whimsical, richly-colored display in collaboration with MacKenzie-Childs, the home goods company known for its signature black-and-white “Courtly Check” pattern.
Instead of hay bales and generic gourds, passersby will find oversized striped pumpkins, glossy lanterns, and an ornamental frog named Fergal keeping watch over the stairs. Other elements include a towering “Pumpkin Patch Trophy Topiary” and a pair of matching owl figurines nestled among the fall leaves. According to a rep for Hemric, all items come from MacKenzie-Childs’ latest collection, which is also sold at its retail locations in Soho and upstate New York.
This marks one of several recent brand partnerships for Hemric, whose stoop has become an unexpected staging ground for product launches and photo ops. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Muddy Paws Rescue for a sunflower-and-tennis-ball themed display that brought adoptable dogs right to her front steps. Another recent moment involved LEGO bricks and botanical accents—one of her most ambitious and colorful efforts to date.
What started as a way to beautify some unwanted scaffolding has clearly taken on a life of its own. “People walked by and told me how that brought a smile to their face,” Hemric told us earlier this year. “That’s what keeps me going.”
She encourages visitors to stop by, take photos, and enjoy the display while it lasts—though given her track record, another seasonal swap might not be far off.
