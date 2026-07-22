A Fifth Person Has Died in the Upper East Side Legionnaires’ Outbreak as Cases Climb to 82

A Fifth Person Has Died in the Upper East Side Legionnaires’ Outbreak as Cases Climb to 82

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.