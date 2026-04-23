A Sinkhole Has Forced The Sudden Closure Of Part Of The East River Esplanade

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A sinkhole has prompted the city to abruptly shut down a heavily trafficked section of the East River Esplanade on the Upper East Side, rerouting commuters, joggers and cyclists who rely on the waterfront path.
AdvertisementThe closure took effect around 8 a.m. Thursday and covers the stretch between East 93rd Street and East 94th Street, where the sinkhole has significantly worsened in recent days.
NotifyNYC announced the shutdown in a post on X Thursday morning, writing that the esplanade remains open for recreational use from East 89th Street to East 93rd Street, and again from East 94th Street to East 96th Street. Pedestrians and cyclists now have to exit the waterfront and loop back in to continue along the corridor.
.@NYCParks Due to safety concerns following a sinkhole incident, the East River Esplanade is temporarily closed to pedestrians & cyclists btwn E 93rd St & E 94th St, MN. Esplanade remains open for recreational use from E 89th St-E 93rd St & E 94th St-E 96th St.
— NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) April 23, 2026
The sinkhole itself is not a new problem. The area had been fenced off previously but remained accessible to people passing through, and community advocates say the site has been a known trouble spot for years.
Jennifer Ratner, who founded Friends of the East River Esplanade more than a decade ago, told Patch the issue at that specific location has been “long, long, long-standing” and reflects years of deferred infrastructure work along the waterfront. Ratner said sinkholes have been a recurring problem along the esplanade throughout her time in waterfront advocacy.
The Upper East Side stretch of the esplanade has long drawn scrutiny from community groups over its aging seawall, cracked pavement, and repeated partial closures. No timeline has been announced for reopening the block between 93rd and 94th Streets.
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