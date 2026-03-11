An Alleged Affair, a Furious Grandfather, and $70K-a-Year Tuition: The Scandal Rocking the UES Right Now

Someone spent Tuesday morning plastering the Upper East Side with flyers accusing two staffers at one of the neighborhood’s most prestigious private schools of carrying on an affair — and when the identity of the mystery poster was finally revealed, almost no one saw it coming.
AdvertisementThe printouts appeared outside the Spence School at 22 East 91st Street, naming both parties and their job titles, and alleging that one — a married man with a toddler at home — was carrying on with a colleague. School security tore them down, only to find fresh copies waiting by afternoon pickup. Parent group chats exploded. Everyone assumed the scorned wife was behind it.
Wrong. According to Page Six, it was actually the scorned wife’s father — a grandfather incensed over what had happened to his daughter and young grandson — who made the trek to the copy shop. “He was very angry and took it upon himself to do it,” a source close to the family told the outlet. Insiders say the alleged affair had been going on for roughly a year and a half, and that about a year ago the husband confessed but claimed it was over. The family had been trying to move on — until the romance reportedly resurfaced. When word got out about the flyers, the grandfather called his daughter to discuss them. She was, sources say, largely unsympathetic toward her husband.
The all-girls K-12 school — known as a feeder to the Ivy League with intimate class sizes of just 13 to 18 students — counts among its alumnae Gwyneth Paltrow, Kerry Washington, Georgina Bloomberg, Emmy Rossum, Jade Jagger, and Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer. Tuition runs over $70,000 a year. The school has declined to comment.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!