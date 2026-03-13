An Upper East Side Playground Is Getting a Major Overhaul 

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A neighborhood playground is in line for its most significant upgrade in years, thanks to a substantial infusion of federal funding that was quietly announced in recent days.
AdvertisementSamuel Seabury Playground, located at 96th and Lexington Avenue, will receive $850,000 to reconstruct and modernize the facility, with a focus on safety, accessibility, and creating what officials described as a resilient, inclusive recreational space for Upper East Side families. The funding was secured by Congressman Jerry Nadler and was highlighted at this week’s Community Board 8 Parks and Waterfront Committee meeting by committee co-chair Felice Farber.
The announcement was part of a broader package of park-related funding for the area. An additional $850,000 was allocated to repair and improve pedestrian pathways throughout Central Park, and $250,000 was designated to modernize the Roosevelt Island Tram through structural updates and accessibility improvements.
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