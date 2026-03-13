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An Upper East Side Playground Is Getting a Major Overhaul 

An Upper East Side Playground Is Getting a Major Overhaul 

March 13, 2026 Odds and Ends No Comments

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A neighborhood playground is in line for its most significant upgrade in years, thanks to a substantial infusion of federal funding that was quietly announced in recent days.

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Samuel Seabury Playground, located at 96th and Lexington Avenue, will receive $850,000 to reconstruct and modernize the facility, with a focus on safety, accessibility, and creating what officials described as a resilient, inclusive recreational space for Upper East Side families. The funding was secured by Congressman Jerry Nadler and was highlighted at this week’s Community Board 8 Parks and Waterfront Committee meeting by committee co-chair Felice Farber.

The announcement was part of a broader package of park-related funding for the area. An additional $850,000 was allocated to repair and improve pedestrian pathways throughout Central Park, and $250,000 was designated to modernize the Roosevelt Island Tram through structural updates and accessibility improvements.

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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