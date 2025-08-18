At Least 18 Cars Had Their Wheels Stolen on the UES This Summer: Report

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Upper East Siders have been talking for months about the rash of stolen wheels—cars stripped in the night, left on blocks or crates, lug nuts scattered like confetti. Now, there’s a number to go with the buzz.
According to figures obtained by Our Town, the 19th Precinct logged 18 incidents of wheel theft just between June 11 and July 24. Until now, the extent of the crime wave had been pieced together mostly through anecdotal evidence—photos on Reddit, videos on Nextdoor, and word-of-mouth posts across social media. This is the first time a specific count has been confirmed.
The NYPD has not released individual case details, but Our Town was able to obtain a list of dates and locations, showing that the thefts span from East 71st to East 94th, cutting across avenues from York to Park. In many cases, the victims were parked on well-trafficked blocks and in front of residential buildings with security or doormen.
The thieves appear to work quickly and with purpose. One video, shared after a July 11 theft near East 89th Street, shows a pair of masked individuals walking up to a vehicle in the middle of the night with a jack, crate, and what’s believed to be an air wrench. Within minutes, the car is stripped. A witness wrote that police caught up with the suspects but chose not to chase them—reflecting a citywide policy that limits pursuits when the risk to pedestrians is too high.
A police source told Our Town that crews like this often operate in teams of three: two to remove the wheels, one to drive the getaway car. They usually target common vehicles—like Honda CRVs—because the rims and tires are easy to resell, often fetching half the retail price on the black market.
While online posts have occasionally suggested unconfirmed sightings, the new tally offers a clearer picture of the scale and frequency of these crimes. And given how swiftly the crews move, it’s possible the real number is even higher. Not all victims file police reports—and not all stolen wheels make it to social media.
In mid-August, the 19th Precinct issued a crime prevention flyer advising residents to park in well-lit areas and use high-quality locking lug nuts. Just one day later, a Reddit user posted photos of a Toyota on East 88th Street that had been stripped of three wheels—its lug nuts left behind in the street.
Thieves are stealing tires and rims during the overnight hours, including here on the Upper East Side.
If you see anyone suspicious around or under a parked car, please call 9-1-1 immediately! pic.twitter.com/6nt9hxLJbS
— NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) August 13, 2025
