Beloved Bemelmans Bar Pianist Rob Mosci Dies at 72

Robert Joseph Moskowitz, known professionally as Robert Mosci, the longtime pianist whose music helped define evenings at Bemelmans Bar inside The Carlyle, has died. He was 72.
AdvertisementBemelmans Bar announced Mosci’s passing in a January 9 Instagram post, writing: “It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of beloved pianist Rob Mosci. His artistry helped shape Bemelmans Bar for nearly fifteen years, and his music accompanied countless great evenings for our community. In memoriam, with gratitude and love, from The Carlyle.”
According to an obituary published by SI Live, Mosci died on December 25 at Staten Island University Hospital’s Addeo House.
A fixture of New York City’s piano bar and jazz scene for more than four decades, Mosci was known for soulful interpretations of pop standards and original compositions that blended technical mastery with warmth and charm. In addition to his celebrated residency at Bemelmans Bar, he performed at prominent venues including the Beekman Tower Hotel’s “Top of the Tower” bar, earning a devoted following among jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.
Mosci released seven albums over the course of his career, most recently Reflected Back, which featured songs by Grammy-winning songwriter Hugh Prestwood, according to the SI Live report.
Born in Flushing, Queens, Mosci grew up in a musical family and studied at Cornell University and Berklee College of Music, where he developed a wide instrumental range before ultimately focusing on piano and voice. He later returned to New York, where he became a mainstay of the city’s intimate, elegant piano bar tradition.
AdvertisementTributes poured in on social media following Bemelmans Bar’s announcement. One commenter wrote, “He played at my wedding at The Carlyle back in 2010. I’m so sorry to hear him passing. He was the best!” Another added, “Rob made us fall in love with The Carlyle, and reignited our love for jazz … I’m sure he did the same for countless others. So sorry to the Carlyle family for this tremendous loss.”
For many Upper East Siders and visitors alike, Rob Mosci’s music was inseparable from the glow of Bemelmans Bar—an enduring soundtrack to celebrations, quiet conversations, and unforgettable nights.
