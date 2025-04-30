Caped Crusaders, Web Slingers, and Captain America Drop in on Ronald McDonald House

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Here they come to save the day!
Scaling down the side of the 11-story Ronald McDonald House at 405 East 73rd Street between First and York, Batman was joined by some of our favorite superheroes to bring joy to the children inside and out as they undergo care for serious illnesses and cancer treatments.
“I saw real superheroes! They’re coming down right away!” said Mavis, a 6-year-old from the Philippines, wearing a superhero mask and cape of her own. The super child has been fighting for her life, “receiving life-saving medical treatment,” reported ABC Eyewitness News 7. Shortly after, Mavis was face to face with Spider-Man, who was making the sign of a heart through the window where she has been staying for over a year now.
Joining Spider-Man’s squad were Superman and even Deadpool, who brought his signature wisecracks, toned down for the kid-friendly crowd. The event coincided with National Superhero Day on April 28. “This takes their mind off what they’re going through,” said Ruth Browne, CEO of Ronald McDonald House. About 90 young patients—some from around the world, like Candella from Paraguay and Tia from Egypt—along with their families, got to experience the high-flying action live, all while participating in the fun with superhero outfits of their own.
When the visiting superpowers take off their masks, they’re actually workers from a building restoration façade company that handles tall structures across the city. “These guys have more fun than the kids do, I guarantee it,” joked one Ronald McDonald House representative. It was a testament to the love in the air, as everyone enjoyed the moment together—kids practicing their web-slinging techniques and hugging their heroes.
The CEO of Ronald McDonald House called the patients and their families real-life superheroes—people who face challenges every day with courage and deserve every moment of happiness. “This is one of the most joyous days of the year,” she said.
