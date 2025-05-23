Construction Begins on Rooftop Playground at UES Public School

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony took place to celebrate the start of construction for a long-anticipated rooftop playground on the Upper East Side.
By September 2026, P.S. 290 Manhattan New School–located at 311 East 82nd Street, between First and Second avenues–is expected to have its first dedicated space for physical education. According to a press release from Menin’s office, the elementary school is one of only eight schools in Manhattan (out of more than 500) without one.
“I am thrilled to finally be breaking ground on the new rooftop playground for P.S. 290, a project for which I fought to secure the $5.5 million in funding to provide students with a safe, dedicated space for physical education and play,” said Menin. “Spaces like this are essential for students’ health, well-being, and academic success, giving them room to exercise, socialize, and thrive.”
Menin was joined by Assistant Principals Amy O’Brien and Leah Savage for the ceremony.
“Capital improvements in schools are vital because they directly shape the quality of education, student achievement, and overall community well-being,” the press release states. “Modern, well-maintained school facilities create safer and healthier environments for learning—conditions that are proven to boost academic outcomes, raise test scores, and increase graduation rates.”
