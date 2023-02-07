fbpx
Home
Council Member Menin, DDC Commissioner Unveil Student Artwork at York Ave Construction Site

Council Member Menin, DDC Commissioner Unveil Student Artwork at York Ave Construction Site

February 7, 2023 Odds and Ends No Comments

On Monday, Council Member Julie Menin and NYC Department of Design and Construction (DDC) Commissioner Tom Foley hosted an unveiling ceremony with P.S. 183 fifth graders to celebrate the completion of a public art project which now surrounds York Avenue construction site between 61st and 63rd streets.

The students were tasked with creating art that would be printed onto a new project barrier to bring an aesthetic improvement to the York Avenue infrastructure project, now in its seventh year of construction.

Advertisement


Students submitted artwork with themes “Scenes from the City” or “What NYC means to you” in November. Now, artwork from the approximately sixty students is printed on a new barrier surrounding the project. There’s also a section that explains the project to people passing by.

With an initial completion date of 2017, and after a bevy of delays as DDC continues to wait for privately-owned utilities to relocate their infrastructure, the York Avenue project is now slated to end in 2024. DDC is currently waiting for Con Edison to complete required work on local gas mains, steam mains and electrical lines before it can restart work on water mains and sewers.

Many constituents have reached out to Council Member Menin’s office asking for mitigation of the quality of life issues caused by the utility delays as well as the expedition of the completion of DDC’s project. To help address these issues, and in particular its unsightliness, P.S. 183 students stepped up.

“My mother, who was a visual artist, instilled in me from a young age the importance of art and how it can improve people’s lives. I am thrilled to give P.S. 183 students a creative outlet to express themselves, while also helping the community,” said Menin.


.





Related Posts

About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Tags:

Leave a Reply