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Council Speaker Julie Menin Marks Reopening of 71st Street Esplanade Ramp

Council Speaker Julie Menin Marks Reopening of 71st Street Esplanade Ramp

July 9, 2026 Odds and Ends No Comments

Emil Cohen/NYC Council Media Unit

Council Speaker Julie Menin has officially marked the reopening of a pedestrian ramp connecting Yorkville to the East River waterfront, weeks after the access point quietly came back into use.

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The 71st Street ramp, which links the neighborhood to the East River Esplanade, had been closed to the public since July 2025. It reopened in mid-June, and Menin’s office has now shared photos and a statement recognizing the restored access.

Emil Cohen/NYC Council Media Unit

Emil Cohen/NYC Council Media Unit

Emil Cohen/NYC Council Media Unit

“The East River Esplanade is a treasured public space for residents and visitors alike, and that’s why we pushed so hard to improve and restore access to this critical stretch,” Menin said in the announcement.

The ramp is one piece of a larger overhaul funded by the Hospital for Special Surgery, which is coordinating infrastructure work along the esplanade with the Parks Department and the city’s Economic Development Corporation. The stretch between East 70th and East 78th Streets is set to be restored in stages through October.

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The work includes structural repairs — among them the remediation of a sinkhole near the base of the East 78th Street ramp and improvements to the seawall — along with new pavers, landscaping, and fitness equipment. As part of the project, the 78th Street pedestrian bridge is to be closed this month and will remain shut until the work is complete.

When finished, the city says the result will be a continuous esplanade running from East 53rd Street to East 114th Street, which officials expect to complete late this year.

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Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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