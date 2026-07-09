Council Speaker Julie Menin Marks Reopening of 71st Street Esplanade Ramp

Council Speaker Julie Menin has officially marked the reopening of a pedestrian ramp connecting Yorkville to the East River waterfront, weeks after the access point quietly came back into use.
AdvertisementThe 71st Street ramp, which links the neighborhood to the East River Esplanade, had been closed to the public since July 2025. It reopened in mid-June, and Menin’s office has now shared photos and a statement recognizing the restored access.
The Upper East Side just got better access to our beautiful waterfront with the re-opening of the 71st St. Esplanade Pedestrian Bridge!
Grateful to @HSpecialSurgery, @NYCParks, and @NYCEDC for their collaboration on this important restoration. pic.twitter.com/BTZ6uV6eJF
— Speaker Julie Menin (@SpeakerMenin) July 8, 2026
“The East River Esplanade is a treasured public space for residents and visitors alike, and that’s why we pushed so hard to improve and restore access to this critical stretch,” Menin said in the announcement.
The ramp is one piece of a larger overhaul funded by the Hospital for Special Surgery, which is coordinating infrastructure work along the esplanade with the Parks Department and the city’s Economic Development Corporation. The stretch between East 70th and East 78th Streets is set to be restored in stages through October.
AdvertisementThe work includes structural repairs — among them the remediation of a sinkhole near the base of the East 78th Street ramp and improvements to the seawall — along with new pavers, landscaping, and fitness equipment. As part of the project, the 78th Street pedestrian bridge is to be closed this month and will remain shut until the work is complete.
When finished, the city says the result will be a continuous esplanade running from East 53rd Street to East 114th Street, which officials expect to complete late this year.
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