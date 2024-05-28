Dalton Teacher Resigns Following Allegations of Sexual Abuse: REPORT

An English teacher at the Upper East Side’s Dalton School has reportedly resigned following allegations she sexually abused a former student of the elite private institution over the course of two years.
According to a Sunday report by the New York Post, Mara Naaman, who taught English literature to students in the ninth through 12th grades, stepped down following allegations made on May 2.
The Post obtained a May 9 email from José De Jesús, the head of the school, and Aly Teddy, the board of trustees president, which claims the alleged sexual misconduct took place between 2020 and 2022.
“We consulted with legal counsel and filed a report with law enforcement,” the letter states. “On Monday [May 6], Ms. Naaman resigned.”
Naaman, 50, is a mother and a former Fulbright scholar, according to the Daily Mail. In addition to being a teacher at Dalton, a select private K-12 school that costs $61,120 for the 2023-2024 academic year, she was also a “house advisor.”
In the High School, each House includes students from every grade level, a microcosm of the larger school community,” the school’s website explains. “In all divisions, the House Advisor guides and assists each student in the learning process.”
Before joining the Dalton faculty, Naaman was employed at Williams College, where she taught Arabic and comparative literature and received tenure in 2013.
The Dalton School was embroiled in another high-profile sexual assault case in 2018 after former principal Gardner Dunnan was accused of abusing a 14-year-old student in the 1980s, according to a federal complaint.
East Side Feed reached out to the Dalton School on Monday to request a comment; the school hasn’t responded as of writing.