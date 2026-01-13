David Ishayik, Former Co-Owner of Mary Arnold Toys, Dies this Week

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
David Ishayik, a longtime Upper East Side small-business owner and former co-owner of Mary Arnold Toys (at 1178 Lexington Avenue), passed away on Tuesday morning, the store announced. He was a beloved presence at the iconic toy shop, where he helped carry forward a nearly century-old neighborhood tradition.
AdvertisementIshayik co-owned and operated Mary Arnold Toys from 1983 to 2005 alongside his sister Hope, forming a brother-and-sister team that shaped the store during a pivotal era. Known for his meticulous approach, David was deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of the shop and often stayed late after closing to perfect displays and merchandise new arrivals. Those close to the business remembered him as “the heart” of Mary Arnold Toys.
In a statement shared on social media, the store described Ishayik as someone with “charm, good humor, a calming presence, and an amazing laugh that he used generously,” adding, “May his memory be a blessing.”
The store was originally founded in 1931 on Lexington Avenue between East 69th and 70th streets. According to Friends of the Upper East Side, the Ishayik family purchased the business in the 1980s, ushering in a new chapter while preserving its distinctive character and commitment to quality.
David Ishayik is survived by his brother Ezra, sister Kate, and four nieces. His legacy lives on through the enduring spirit of Mary Arnold Toys and the generations of families who have shopped there.
