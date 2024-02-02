East Side Tidbits: New Building, Former Bar Owner Faces Foreclosure, Animal Surgery Expansion, Mansion Sells

A collection of unrelated Upper East Side stories.
The Stephen & Christine Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (510 East 62nd Street) recently unveiled the Denise and Michael Kellen Institute for Surgical Care, a new 7,000 square foot space which comes with “five brand-new operating rooms, a minor procedure room, a recovery room separating dogs and cats, and a new Central Sterile Center,” per a press release. “The new facility opened today, welcoming patients (dogs, cats, and other small animals) 7 days a week, 365 days a year.” The new space is part of the hospital’s $125 million expansion,
Permits have been filed to construct a ten-story, 100-foot-tall residential building at 502 East 81st Street (between York and East End avenues), New York YIMBY reports. Rybak Development purchased the building, along with 1530 York Avenue and 500 East 81st Street, for $10.4 million in June 2023. In December, we reported that demolition permits had been filed for the three buildings. According to New York YIMBY, the new building will come with “a cellar and three enclosed parking spaces.”
According to a report by Crain’s New York Business, the former owner of Bar None – the East Village sports bar which closed for good in 2022 after struggling financially for years – is refusing to leave the Upper East Side condo he once owned. Foreclosure proceedings against Frank Steo began in 2019, the same year a former bartender claimed she was sexually assaulted while working (and that Steo helped promote a “culture of sexual harassment and assault). In June 2022, around the same time that Steo’s troubled bar shut down, apt # 8H at 404 East 79th Street sold to an investor for $397,000. Per a pending lawsuit, Steo is refusing access to the new owner, Adam Plotch.
An Upper East Side mansion has sold after ten years and a $10 million reduction, the NY Post was first to report. Alison Cayne – the daughter of former Bear Stearns CEO James Cayne and the founder of Haven’s Kitchen, which makes sauce – has sold 10 East 75th Street for $23.4 million. She bought the seven-story house for $8.5 million in 2002 and initially listed it for $33.5 million in 2012. According to the listing description, the “mint limestone mansion” comes with 10,000 square feet of space and sixteen rooms.