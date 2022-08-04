East Side Tidbits: Tom Brady’s Teeth, Lost Dog Found, Hotel Recognition, and Bob Vila’s Co-op

A collection of unrelated Upper East Side stories.
Tom Brady goes to the dentist. Cosmetic dentist Dr. Emanuel Layliev, who practices at the NY Center For Cosmetic Dentistry at 128 East 71st Street, took to Instagram on August 3 to share a photo of himself with Tom Brady and wish the football legend a happy 45th birthday. We’re not sure when the photo is actually from, but Layliev’s roster of celebrity patients also includes Hugh Jackman, Ben Stiller, Bridget Moynahan, Kim Cattrall, Padma Lakshmi and Usher. We’re not saying you should hang around for a star-sighting, but, you know.
Homeless man finds lost dog. Nori, a dog who ran away from D Is For Doggy at 246 East 84th Street, was found safe and sound with a homeless man in East Harlem. Following the three-year-old Shiba Inu’s escape, his owners posted tons of flyers in person and online. After two days of searching, they received a phone call from a man who said he’d seen one of their flyers — and that he had spotted the dog in East Harlem’s Thomas Jefferson Park, where he has been living. He fed the dog while waiting for his owners to pick him up, and Nori is now back home.
The world’s 8th best hotel is on the UES. Travel + Leisure just released its annual list of the world’s best hotels (according to the publication’s readers), and The Lowell Hotel at 28 East 63rd Street came in 8th place with an overall score of 98.80. Travel + Leisure also rated The Lowell as the # 1 hotel in NYC (an award it won last year, too).
Bob Vila sells UES co-op. Home-improvement television personality Bob Vila has apparently made a killing in Manhattan real estate over the years. According to Crain’s New York Business, he just sold a four-bedroom co-op on the Upper East Side for $3.7 million, and it appears that this was his last NYC real estate holding. Vila purchased the unit, located on the tenth floor of 115 East 67th Street, for $2.5 million in 2012.