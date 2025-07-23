Home
Elderly Dog Abandoned in Central Park Inspires Outpouring of Support — and a $13K Vet Bill

July 23, 2025 Odds and Ends 8 Comments

Christine Walsh / GoFundMe

An elderly dog found abandoned in Central Park has become the focus of a community-led rescue effort — and a fast-growing GoFundMe campaign to cover her mounting medical costs.

The dog, now named Lady, was discovered trembling and alone about a week ago. Christine Walsh, a local resident and animal lover, brought her home after seeing the neglected dog in distress. “She needed someone — and I was there,” Walsh wrote on the GoFundMe page she launched to raise funds for Lady’s care. As of writing, it’s raised close to $8,000.

Lady is estimated to be at least 15 years old and in poor health. While a microchip traced back to Colorado indicates she was born in 2010, it was never registered, leaving no way to locate her previous owners.

Christine Walsh / GoFundMe

Veterinarians have identified a long list of issues: possible dementia, severe arthritis, significant hearing loss, probable benign lymphoma, neurological concerns, and extensive dental damage. After an initial checkup, Lady’s condition worsened — she spiked a 105-degree fever and was rushed to the Animal Medical Center, where she is now being treated for what may have been a stroke.

Despite everything, Walsh says Lady is “fighting.”

Support for the abandoned dog has poured in from neighbors on both sides of Central Park. Just minutes after Walsh took Lady in, another local dog owner, Rashmita “Rashi” Redkar, offered to split the veterinary costs. “Rashi has been a rock and a blessing to both me and Lady,” Walsh wrote.

Medical bills have already reached nearly $13,000, with more expected as Lady requires follow-up care from neurologists and specialists, long-term arthritis treatment, and possibly more testing to monitor her heart and potential lymphoma. A detailed breakdown of expenses has been posted to the campaign page.

As of July 20, Lady was reported to be stable, eating, and slowly regaining balance. “The fever is under control, and we’re seeing signs of resilience,” Walsh shared. “She’s a fighter.”

The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise enough to cover both the current costs and those anticipated in the coming weeks. Contributions — or simply spreading the word — are welcomed by the organizers.

To read more about Lady’s story or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

Have a news tip? Send it to us here!

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

Latest Comments

  1. Westsidegal July 23, 2025

    No vet bill should be 13K. What crooks. Best of luck Lady !

    Reply
    • Ish Kabibble July 23, 2025

      What a clueless comment. Close your account.

      Reply
  2. David K July 23, 2025

    A vet’s list of ailments is directly proportional to the perceived amount of funding for care.
    The bigger story should always be that adopting a dog is like adopting a child… only without all of the potential subsidies.

    Reply
  3. Ava July 23, 2025

    Her eyes are very bright, her face is full of light

    Reply
  4. J. L. Rivers July 23, 2025

    dog > Homeless/unhoused humans. Why? I love dogs to be clear. But this doesn’t make sense to me and never will.

    Reply
    • Em July 23, 2025

      It’s possible to care about several things at the same time – unhoused humans AND abandoned animals. Compassion is not zero sum.

      Reply
    • Barbara Baldwin July 23, 2025

      As someone who has taken in homeless people several times, next time I’ll take in a homeless dog.

      Reply
  5. MAMC July 23, 2025

    The only humane thing to do is to allow this dog to die. What animal owners and Vet-induced guilt are doing to force pets to endure endless medical intervention for the benefit of their owners and their Vets when they have no ability to consent or any awareness of end of life is abuse. Don’t pretend otherwise.

    Reply

