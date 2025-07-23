Elderly Dog Abandoned in Central Park Inspires Outpouring of Support — and a $13K Vet Bill

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
An elderly dog found abandoned in Central Park has become the focus of a community-led rescue effort — and a fast-growing GoFundMe campaign to cover her mounting medical costs.
The dog, now named Lady, was discovered trembling and alone about a week ago. Christine Walsh, a local resident and animal lover, brought her home after seeing the neglected dog in distress. “She needed someone — and I was there,” Walsh wrote on the GoFundMe page she launched to raise funds for Lady’s care. As of writing, it’s raised close to $8,000.
Lady is estimated to be at least 15 years old and in poor health. While a microchip traced back to Colorado indicates she was born in 2010, it was never registered, leaving no way to locate her previous owners.
Veterinarians have identified a long list of issues: possible dementia, severe arthritis, significant hearing loss, probable benign lymphoma, neurological concerns, and extensive dental damage. After an initial checkup, Lady’s condition worsened — she spiked a 105-degree fever and was rushed to the Animal Medical Center, where she is now being treated for what may have been a stroke.
Despite everything, Walsh says Lady is “fighting.”
Support for the abandoned dog has poured in from neighbors on both sides of Central Park. Just minutes after Walsh took Lady in, another local dog owner, Rashmita “Rashi” Redkar, offered to split the veterinary costs. “Rashi has been a rock and a blessing to both me and Lady,” Walsh wrote.
Medical bills have already reached nearly $13,000, with more expected as Lady requires follow-up care from neurologists and specialists, long-term arthritis treatment, and possibly more testing to monitor her heart and potential lymphoma. A detailed breakdown of expenses has been posted to the campaign page.
As of July 20, Lady was reported to be stable, eating, and slowly regaining balance. “The fever is under control, and we’re seeing signs of resilience,” Walsh shared. “She’s a fighter.”
The GoFundMe campaign aims to raise enough to cover both the current costs and those anticipated in the coming weeks. Contributions — or simply spreading the word — are welcomed by the organizers.
To read more about Lady’s story or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.
