Fancy Pet Facility to Open First Location on Upper East Side

An upscale, trendy-looking pet care business is opening its very first location on the Upper East Side this month.
URvet Care — which describes its multiple not-yet-open locations as “state of the art, pet healthcare facilities providing primary, dental, oncology, surgical, pharmacy, and 7 days a week urgent care services for your pets” — will open its first set of doors at 1432 Second Avenue, between 74th and 75th streets, on October 24.
The company already has several other storefronts leased and almost ready to go, with forthcoming locations on the Upper West Side, Kips Bay and Tribeca. And according to URvetcare.com/locations, there are quite a few more NYC spots on the horizon. When we asked a representative what kind of investment dollars the business has behind it, we were told it is “self-funded by a host of private investors.”
“Co-founded by Aimee and Evan Stoopler, a husband and wife team, URvet Care has created a revolutionary one-stop-shop hospital facility to give pet owners a seamless medical experience, committing to providing the best quality medical, surgical and overall care for your pets,” reads a press release sent to East Side Feed.
According to URvetcare’s website, the Stooplers – “a family of pet lovers” – were motivated by the disappointing pet care their own fur babies received in the past.
All of URvet Care’s upcoming locations are set to offer services including primary, urgent and specialty care; nutritional guidance; dentistry; surgeries; on-site pharmaceutical services; cardiology; and oncology.
Hours will be Monday—Friday from 8 a.m.—8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m.– 3 p.m.