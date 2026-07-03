Health Department Investigating Legionnaires’ Disease Cluster on the Upper East Side

The city is urging Upper East Siders to watch for flu-like symptoms after two people in Carnegie Hill and Yorkville were diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, prompting an investigation into what officials believe is a community cluster.
AdvertisementAnyone who lives, works, or has spent time in ZIP codes 10028 or 10128 since late June and develops a fever, cough, or difficulty breathing should contact a healthcare provider right away. The disease is treatable with antibiotics when caught early, which is why officials are pushing residents not to wait it out.
What makes this cluster unusual is that it spans more than one building. The Health Department suspects contaminated water in a cooling tower is the source, and it’s now sampling and testing every cooling tower system in the area. It isn’t yet clear which building is responsible, but those tests are expected to pinpoint it soon. Community Board 8, which relayed the alert to residents on Thursday evening, said it expects updates next week.
Officials moved fast here. The city typically waits until three cases are confirmed before declaring a cluster, but the Health Department said it flagged this one early to head off additional infections. Two cases are confirmed so far, with results for other possible cases still pending, and no deaths have been linked to the cluster.
The Health Department also stressed that daily life in the neighborhood remains safe. It’s fine to run air conditioners and window units, use cooling centers and other city facilities, shower, and drink tap water. Legionnaires’ isn’t contagious between people — it spreads only when someone breathes in water vapor carrying Legionella bacteria. Mist from a cooling tower drifts outdoors and doesn’t reach a building’s indoor air conditioning or plumbing.
AdvertisementSymptoms resemble other forms of pneumonia and can include fever, chills, muscle aches, and cough. Higher-risk groups include people 50 and older, cigarette smokers, and anyone with chronic lung disease or a weakened immune system. Legionnaires’ disease “is deadly but can be effectively treated if diagnosed early,” Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said, urging higher-risk New Yorkers to seek care as soon as symptoms begin.
A health alert is going out to local providers advising them to look for the illness, and community outreach in the neighborhood begins over the weekend. Residents with symptoms can see a primary care provider or head to urgent care. More information is available from the NYC Health Department.
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