Million Dollar Lotto Ticket Sold on Upper East Side

The Upper East Side is feeling lucky! The New York Lottery announced that a winning Powerball ticket – a second place prize from the March 9 drawing, worth $1 million – was sold at the People’s Place Gourmet Deli at 1391 Second Avenue (between 72nd and 73rd streets).
To win second place, a ticket must match 5 of the 6 Powerball numbers drawn.
In case you’re the winner and haven’t yet realized it, Saturday’s winning numbers were 30, 36, 49, 52, 63, and 16.
According to Powerball, the odds of winning the $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,053.52.
The winning deli has lottery signs and machines right up front, along with announcements of past winners. Santiago, who works at the store from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., told East Side Feed that several people have already come in to say the winning ticket had been sold there, but at the time of writing, he hasn’t yet heard from the Lottery.
He wonders who the winning ticket holder could be and, although he’s doubtful, if they might share some of the winnings. He told East Side Feed that this million dollar prize would be the largest winner ever sold at the location.
The woman behind the register at the 72nd St Gourmet Deli across the street was excited to hear about the winning ticket. She says that she always buys her Powerball tickets there and hadn’t bothered to check, saying “maybe I should look at my ticket now.”