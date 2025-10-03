MTA Rolls Out New Fare Evasion Measures at UES Stations…

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The MTA recently began installing new subway fare evasion measures, including crescent-shaped half-moon turnstile shields and spikey fins.
Advertisement“The installations are part of a continued rollout of the fins and sleeves across turnstiles in the subway system,” an MTA representative told us, noting that we could find one example at the station on 86th and Lexington Avenue.
On Wednesday evening, ESF visited several neighborhood stations along Lexington Avenue and Second Avenue. Here’s what we found:
The Lexington Avenue–86th Street 6-line station that the MTA disclosed has the crescent-shaped half-moon turnstile shields, along with the spikey fins in both directions, designed to prevent people from jumping over. During our visit, we witnessed one gentleman crawl under the turnstile. Mitch Pappas, who works nearby, told us, “It’s annoying when you see people cheating the system.” He had just gotten off the subway and was in a rush. “It’s not a lot of money; I don’t get why people do it.”
ESF found more crescent-shaped half-moons and fins at the 96th Street stop on the 6 line, in both directions. Things were orderly underground as we continued to the Q line at 96th Street and Second Avenue, along with 86th and 72nd streets, which were only equipped with fins and currently had no subway shields.
AdvertisementIn January, the MTA equipped the busy 59th Street station at Lexington, which serves as a hub for the 4-5-6 and N-R-W lines, with spikey fins only, similar to what we see on the Q line.
In September, Governor Kathy Hochul reported that subway crime fell to historic lows over the summer, down about 17 percent compared to 2019. A press release from her office noted, “Transit felony assaults have been down every month this summer when compared to 2024. Together, June, July, and August have had 119 felony assaults — compared to 150 last year — a reduction of 21 percent.” The same month, the Citizens Budget Commission reported that the subway fare evasion rate declined from 14 to 10 percent.
