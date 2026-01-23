New 200-Bed Men’s Homeless Shelter Planned for First Avenue

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A new homeless shelter housing approximately 200 men is slated to open on the Upper East Side, Community Board 8 announced this week.
AdvertisementThe facility will be located at 1114 First Avenue, at the corner of East 61st Street, in the building above the Goodwill store. The Department of Homeless Services is expected to present details to the community at a CB8 meeting next month, though a specific date has not yet been set.
“I don’t want anybody to get crazy, but there is going to be a new homeless shelter on the Upper East Side,” CB8 Chair Valerie Mason said at this week’s board meeting, adding that the shelter is not anticipated to open before March.
Because the site falls within 1,000 feet of a school, it will have SARA restrictions; SARA stands for the Sexual Assault Reform Act, which restricts individuals convicted of certain sex offenses from residing within 1,000 feet of a school while on parole or probation.
There will also be an 11 p.m. curfew, Mason said.
The shelter will be operated by Housing Solutions of New York, working in collaboration with Services for the UnderServed (S:US)—the same partnership currently running the Welcome Center at 419 East 91st Street (which opened late last year).
“We’ve had a really good collaboration with DHS, and we hope that this will continue for this project,” Mason said.
CB8 is coordinating with the NYPD and Council Member Julie Menin’s office on the project. The upcoming DHS presentation will be held via Zoom as part of the board’s health committee meeting; residents can monitor the CB8 calendar for scheduling updates.
AdvertisementThe building at 1114 First Avenue was purchased by Bayrock Capital for $19 million in 2024. The New York-based investment firm was also the previous owner of 419 East 91st Street and 160 West 74th Street, a former school building which is now a shelter site.
We’ve reached out to the DHS for more details. We’ll provide updates when we know more.
To keep tabs on the CB8 meeting next month, visit cb8m.com and sign up for their newsletter.
