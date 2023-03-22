No More Sh*tty Sidewalks: Council Member Menin Gets Tough on Turds

There’s poop everywhere, and Council Member Julie Menin is taking action to get it wiped from the streets of the Upper East Side.
Menin’s “Curb Your Dog Campaign and Design Contest” is a call to creative District 5 residents to smear their digital canvasses and create colorful signs and slogans aimed at discouraging doggy discharge.
The initiative comes as the extreme extent of excrement has become one of the most regular quality of life complaints dumped on the Council Member’s office.
It’s estimated that NYC’s dog population exceeds half a million, and given the recent study confirming crazy high levels of fecal bacteria on the streets of the UES, it’s safe to say a solid chunk of those dogs live right here.
“Education and public participation is necessary in order to remind pet owners to clean up after their dog,” reads a press release from Menin’s office.
The contest parameters are as follows (most of the turdplay ends here):
- The competition is only open to residents of District 5, or students who attend school in District 5.
- All entries must contain an image or slogan that relates to curbing your dog.
- The designs must be scaled to fit a 11” by 8.5” landscape.
- Submissions must be in landscape format in JPEG or PNG biles.
- Design with a broad audience in mind.
- All entries become the property of the Office of Council Member Julie Menin (we’ve asked why).
- Entries are limited to one per person and must be your own work.
All entries must include your first name, last name, address and email address, and should be sent in a PNG or JPEG format to curbyourdog.district5@gmail.com between March 23-April 22.
The judging period will begin on April 23 and end on May 1, at which point Menin will announce the winner.
The winning design will be displayed throughout the neighborhood and featured on Menin’s social media channels.
It’s NOT the actual poo. It’s what remains on the ground after the poo is picked up-smears etc. it’s totally disgusting. The campaign will be a waste of time and money and it’s totally counterintuitive. They should teach the owner to train their gods to move on the side when they do it and not just stop in the middle and drop their business. Or put the bag under BEFORE the dog poops. I always do it with my dogs and it works perfectly.