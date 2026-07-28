NYC Faces Flood Watch and Up to 5 Inches of Rain as Storms Roll In Tuesday

After a stretch of clear, near-perfect summer days, New York City is bracing for a soaking. A Flood Watch is in effect for all five boroughs from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Wednesday, with forecasters warning that heavy downpours could trigger flash flooding across the region.
AdvertisementThe National Weather Service expects 2 to 5 inches of rain citywide from Tuesday morning into Wednesday, with locally higher totals where thunderstorms stall and repeat over the same spots. The heaviest rain is forecast for Tuesday afternoon and evening. NYC Emergency Management issued a travel advisory urging New Yorkers to build in extra time and to steer clear of flooded streets, underpasses, and low-lying areas.
“After a beautiful summer weekend, rain is returning to New York City,” Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in the advisory. “New Yorkers should prepare now for showers and thunderstorms that could cause dangerous flash flooding — even a short period of rainfall can quickly flood streets, basements, and low-lying areas.”
Emergency Management Commissioner Christina Farrell warned that the storms carry real risk for anyone at or below street level. “New Yorkers in basement apartments should know their exits now and be ready to move to a higher floor when heavy rain begins,” she said. “Never walk or drive through floodwater, no matter how shallow it looks.”
The region is also under a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms into Wednesday morning, with the strongest cells capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning, and brief, intense downpours. Wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible even outside of storms.
Ahead of the rain, the city activated its Flash Flood Emergency Plan, coordinating with the Weather Service and other agencies. Crews from the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Transportation have been inspecting and clearing catch basins in flood-prone areas to help move stormwater off the streets before the worst of it arrives.
AdvertisementThe wet pattern is expected to linger midweek before clearing. “It’s going to be wet for much of the work week, at least Tuesday through Thursday, and then this weekend it looks like we’ll have another dry stretch,” NWS meteorologist Bryan Ramsey told Gothamist.
Officials are repeating the familiar warning for heavy-rain events: turn around, don’t drown. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet, and a foot of water can carry away a car. Residents are urged to sign up for alerts through Notify NYC, keep phones charged, secure loose outdoor items, and check on neighbors — especially older adults and people with disabilities — once the rain sets in.
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